Taking on the Big Apple! Kaley Cuoco was spotted on a shopping trip with her sister, Briana Cuoco, in New York City, and the ladies looked like they had the best day ever.

The Flight Attendant actress, 36, kept it casual for their Friday, April 22, outing, wearing a plain white, long-sleeved shirt, brown pants and white sneakers. She also had a brown satchel slung over her shoulder while carrying a large white shopping bag in one hand and multi-tasked by carrying an iced drink in her other hand. Kaley completed the look by rocking a pair of sunglasses and a cute, messy hair bun.

Four days prior, the California native had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss season 2 of her successful HBO series. She gushed about her late television appearance via Instagram that day.

“Always the best time with @jimmykimmellive!” Kaley captioned an Instagram carousel post on Tuesday, April 19, featuring photos of her and Jimmy Kimmel. “Don’t miss tonight. I talk about everything from zonkeys, to Curb to TFA. Yes, I said ZONKEY’s #ABC.”

Her recent New York trip comes just two weeks after the Big Bang Theory alum revealed to Glamour her feelings on remarrying in the future following her divorce from second husband, Karl Cook.

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” she said in the interview, which was published on April 14. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

Kaley and Karl, 31, met in 2016 at a horse show, as they’re both equestrians. They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September of that year. Nearly one year later, Karl popped the question and the two got married in June 2018. After more than three years of marriage, fans were shocked when the pair announced their split in September 2021.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly, so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together,” Kaley and Karl wrote in a joint statement at the time, clarifying that there was “no anger or animosity.”

Before Karl, Kaley got engaged to her first husband Ryan Sweeting in September 2013 after just three months of dating. They married in December of that year. In September 2015, they announced their split and the two finalized their divorce in May 2016.

Despite her bad luck with romance, the former CBS actress seems to be enjoying some time with family and friends.

