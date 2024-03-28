Kate Hudson ‘Wants’ Another Baby With Fiance Danny Fujikawa

On March 14, Kate Hudson performed her new song, “Talk About Love,” during the GLAAD Media Awards in L.A. But it was the Glass Onion star’s look that night that some people really wanted to talk about — from certain angles, Kate, 44, appeared to be hiding a tiny baby bump beneath her ruffled Georges Hobeika dress.

Those closest to Kate wouldn’t be surprised if she and musician fiancé Danny Fujikawa are expecting again. In 2022, the actress — who shares son Ryder, 20, with ex-husband Chris Robinson; son Bingham, 12, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy; and daughter Rani, 6, with Danny — herself said, “I don’t even know if I’m done yet,” when it comes to having children.

“Kate loves being a mom,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s been wanting one more with Danny, and now some think she’s already pregnant with baby No. 4!”

Wedding Whenever

With eldest Ryder off attending college at New York University, says the insider, Kate’s nest has been feeling emptier lately. “The boys seem to be growing up so fast,” notes the insider. “Kate would be excited to add another little girl to the mix — and Rani is on the same page. She wants a sister!”

Of course, having a fourth child might mean she and Danny, 37, need to delay their nuptials even more. The pair have been engaged since 2021. Still, “Kate definitely doesn’t want to be a pregnant bride,” dishes the insider. “They don’t see it as a problem that they’re not married, though. They’ve talked about a wedding, even planned a big backyard ceremony with their friends and family, but it just didn’t happen.”

Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Kate has admitted she and Danny are in “no hurry” to tie the knot. The Golden Globe winner also says she continues to go back and forth about the kind of “I do”s she wants: “There’s, like, two sides to me — the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding].”

While there was speculation the couple had hit a rough patch a few years ago, according to the insider, Kate and onetime Chief guitarist Danny are stronger than ever at the moment. “They will eventually exchange vows, but a baby is the priority,” shares the insider. “Kate has such special bonds with each of her three kids. She adores them and loves their individual personalities and watching them grow and develop. So, Kate can’t wait to experience the same magic and joy all over again with another child.”