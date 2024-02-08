Kate McKinnon pokes a little fun at her former Saturday Night Live costar Pete Davidson and his quick-changing relationship status in Hellmann’s Super Bowl 2024 commercial.

When Kate, 40, pulls out some leftovers from her refrigerator in the ad, she’s at a loss as to what to make out of the ingredients. However, her cat saves the day when it meows and seems to say “mayo” as it points a furry paw toward the fridge.

“Holy s–t! You can talk!” Kate, who’s dazzled by the cat’s ability, exclaims.

The Hellmann’s commercial then cuts to Kate and the cat on The Today Show’s cooking segment and the cat’s popularity around the world skyrockets. Viewers see the cat take on everything from conferences as the keynote speaker to the Global Summit. Eventually, Mayo Cat makes his way to the red carpet in the arms of none other than Pete, 30.

“Pete! Pete, is it serious?” a reporter shouts to the comedian as he walks by.

Pete gives a devilish grin and nods his head as he leaves. Unfortunately, Pete and Mayo Cat’s love wasn’t meant to be as Hellmann’s commercial cuts to a People magazine cover declaring that the cat dumped the King of Staten Island star.

“You lasted longer than most,” Kate tells her furry friend over sandwiches. “Wanna go pound some milk and rip up my couch?”

This isn’t the first time Pete has teamed up with Hellmann’s for the Super Bowl. Last year, the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star partnered with the mayonnaise company alongside Mad Men star Jon Hamm and Marvel’s own Captain Marvel, Brie Larson.

Pete’s string of romances with high profile stars like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Madelyn Cline have been making headlines for several years. The Bupkis star has been dating Madelyn, 26, since September 2023, but that didn’t stop him from making fun of his dating history in an October 2023 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Pete, who hosted the episode, starred in a skit featuring a spoof of Ryan Gosling’s hit song “I’m Just Ken” from Great Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie. While Ryan, 43, who starred as Ken in the film, lamented over his perfection, Pete took another route in order to evoke some laughs from the crowd with “I’m Just Pete.”

In the song, Pete pokes fun at his “butthole eyes,” a description of his eyes that went viral, while adding, “yet I never sleep alone at night.”

“I’m just Pete/Anyone else I’d be a three/But I guess I’m hot for dudes in comedy — ’cause it’s an ugly industry,” Pete sang.

The song quickly became a hit to use in memes across social media.