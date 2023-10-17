Kelly Clarkson has seemingly hinted that she’s not returning to The Voice after making her big move from Los Angeles to New York City, where she is currently filming season 5 of her daytime talk show.

In an interview with USA Today published on Monday, October 16, Kelly, 41, opened up about her “fresh start” in New York, which she decided to have following the finalization of her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in March 2022. However, moving to New York meant that she would have to give up her role as a coach on The Voice, which is filmed at NBC’s Los Angeles studio. Still, she needed to make the change for her own happiness.

“I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move,” Kelly explained. “I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’”

The Voice is currently airing its 24th season with coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan and newcomer Reba McEntire. This marks Kelly’s second time off the show after she took a one-season hiatus during season 22 in 2022 in order to spend the summer at her Montana ranch with her children, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, whom she shares with Brandon, 46.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Kelly served as a coach on The Voice for nine seasons starting in 2018. She took home four wins throughout her time on the show with singers Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Jake Hoot and the sibling trio Girl Named Tom, who made history as the first trio to ever win The Voice. In addition to coaching, Kelly launched The Kelly Clarkson Show at NBC’s L.A. studio in 2019.

After four seasons of her talk show in L.A., Kelly announced in May that it would be moving to NBC’s 30 Rock studio in the Big Apple. She revealed to TalkShopLive that she had been feeling lonely and “isolated” from her family, who live in North Carolina, while living on the west coast. She initially wanted to move The Kelly Clarkson Show to Montana, but the New York studio was the more practical option.

Though Kelly admitted to USA Today that she thought she was “making a horrible decision” at first, the move to New York ended up being just what she and her kids needed.

“I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it,” she said. The American Idol alum later added, “I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I’m most excited about with season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That’s a beautiful gift that you don’t realize until you’re out of it.”