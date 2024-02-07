Kelly Clarkson had a blast celebrating music with fellow artists at the 2024 Grammys, but her “favorite” part of the night was taking her son, Remington “Remy” ​Alexander, as her date.

“I had to take my kid out of like a day of school. So, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, am I gonna do this?’ But he was very excited to, like, do the red carpet and go to the show and see the performers,” the season 1 American Idol winner, 41, said via Instagram on Wednesday, January 7.

Kelly gushed over having “such a good time” with Remy, 7, and also thanked the red carpet photographers for not being aggressive while trying to capture the adorable mother-son date night on Sunday, February 4.

“My son has a bit of sensory issues. So, I knew that it would be a little overwhelming for him and I warned him,” the self-titled talk show host explained. “The photographers on the carpet usually are just yelling out names just to get people to look at them. But they were so kind and I just wanted to give a shout out to them. That was so cool to ask him what his name was and like make him feel comfortable because it’s a huge environment for a 7-year-old .”

Kelly and Remy pulled out their best outfits during music’s biggest night. The “Stronger” singer wore a custom Jason Wu Collection off-the-shoulder porcelain white dress that featured an intersecting neckline.

Remy rocked his eclectic outfit made up of a Renaissance-style ruffled white shirt, a velvet red suit and Timberland boots with spiked toes. The celebrity kid traded a bow tie in for a vibrant plastic boutonnière as he proudly held his momma’s hand on the red carpet.

“My son felt like he was Aquaman walking in there looking all fabulous and he had a little velvet suit and [Courtney Prince] decorated his Timberland. She put studs on them,” Kelly gushed in the video. “They look like little Valentino Timberlands. It was so cute and he had a little Lego boutonnière because she found that he liked Lego. I just, that was really cool and it was thoughtful.”

Kelly was nominated in the Best Pop Album category for Chemistry, but Taylor Swift won the award for her album Midnights. Although the “Breakaway” singer didn’t take home a gramophone trophy this year, she had fun enjoying the star-studded list of performers. Not to mention, Remy met one of his favorite rappers.

“And Doja Cat! You were so nice. She was sitting right next to us, and my son is enamored with her. He loves her. He just thinks she’s so cool and loves her music,” Kelly explained, admitting, “I did tell her that he doesn’t have the explicit version but, but he loves her music.”