She’s a spooky queen! Since Kelly Clarkson kicked off her talk show in 2019, the American Idol alum has gone all out with her costumes every year on Halloween. Her latest look, inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” featured a skintight black dress and blood-red makeup that left fans in awe. She even had her New York studio decorated to look like a vampire’s lair.

In the past, Kelly has dressed as Winifred Sanderson, Stevie Nicks and more. Keep scrolling to see her Halloween looks through the years.