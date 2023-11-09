Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Show Off Major PDA at the CMA Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Kelsea Ballerini is ~rolling up~ to the 2023 Country Music Association Awards in style. The singer arrived on the red carpet for the award ceremony showing major PDA with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8.

The “Penthouse” singer, 30, looked stunning in a one-shoulder, baby-pink gown, while her partner, 31, donned a monochromatic black suit.

This year, Kelsea is nominated for two coveted awards: Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for her second EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

“It’s the little EP that keeps on giving,” she said in a video on her Instagram Stories when the nominations were announced in September. “Oh, my little heart’s going to implode and explode at the same time.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kelsea and Chase’s red carpet appearance at the CMA Awards 2023.