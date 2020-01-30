Kendall Jenner Makes Our Dreams Come True and Suits Up With the Cast of ‘Cheer’

Long before Kendall Jenner was a model, she was a high school cheerleader. During a January 30 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the KUWTK star dusted off her poms-poms and got into the spirt.

It all started when the 24-year-old gushed to Ellen, 62, about how obsessed she is with the Netflix show Cheer. You can always expect Ellen to surprise her guests and she did not disappoint. Kenny was given a cute, little cheerleading outfit and was asked to do a routine with the cast of the show, including her favorite — Morgan Simianer.

YouTube/ The Ellen Show

Kendall ended up doing a prep, which is basically her standing at the top as three people support her. She was hesitant at first, but went for it and did it like a pro.

After all, Kenny excels in everything she puts her mind to. As it happens, the California native is looking for a partner who can get on her level! “Someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh,” she said in a #MyCalvins campaign video published in December 2019. “The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better.”

Knowing what qualities you don’t want in someone is just as important. So what kind of person isn’t Kendall interested in? “Someone who is trying to be something they’re not or trying to prove something,” she said. We totally agree!

While Kendall hasn’t revealed if she’s currently single or taken, her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, has someone she thinks would be ideal for Kendall. It turns out, the 70-year-old approves of her daughter’s former flame Harry Styles.

“I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman,” Caiytln said during an interview on Capital Breakfast on January 24. “I hear he plays golf, that’s good. Yeah, she always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did [have a good connection]. I don’t know whatever happened, but yeah.” Maybe it’s all about the timing!