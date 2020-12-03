Kendall Jenner ‘Saved’ Kourtney Kardashian While Ice Skating: ‘If I Went Down, You Went Down’

Role reversal! Kendall Jenner may be Kourtney Kardashian‘s little sister, but that doesn’t mean she’s not protective. “I saved Kourtney’s life,” the supermodel captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, December 2.

Kendall, 25, shared two hilarious clips and one photo of the famous siblings ice skating during a winter getaway with the rest of their A-list family. While the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum was clearly a natural on the ice, Kourtney was less, er … graceful. “If I went down, you went down. A true lifesaver,” the Poosh.com founder, 41, commented, along with a red heart emoji.

In addition to ice skating, the Kardashian-Jenner bunch kept themselves busy by participating in a viral TikTok trend. Basically, you gather a group of your girlfriends and FaceTime various people from your contact list. When they answer, everyone involved is supposed to stare blankly at the recipient. Naturally, they will either laugh — or panic!

Kendall and Kourtney as well as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner all joined in to prank their celebrity loved ones. Some of the more notable responses were from Kylie’s ex Travis Scott, Khloé’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and longtime Kar-Jenner bestie Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Given Tristan’s not-so-great track record with the reality TV family, the professional basket player, 29, looked a bit shook when he answered the call. “Hey!” Tristan exclaimed, before saying, “What the … ??” Travis, on the other hand, was perfectly cheerful. “What’s going on?” the “Goosebumps” rapper said in a funny tone. Within seconds, he shouted “Bye!” and hung up.

Hailey, 24, also had a great reaction! Justin Bieber‘s wife stared blankly at the screen for a second before saying, “Hello … ?” in a tone that was equal parts cute and confused. All in all, we could watch the Kardashian-Jenners prank people forever!

In fact, Khloé, 36, revealed they couldn’t include everyone they called in just one video. Here’s hoping we get a part II soon.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian ice skating on vacation.