Dancing queens! Khloé Kardashian shared photos from her daughter, True Thompson, and her cousins’ dance recital, noting that it was their “first” one.

“Today was incredible!” the Kardashians star, 37, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Saturday, June 18, featuring selfies with True, 4, and her cousin Dream Kardashian. “Our girls had their first dance recital, and they were perfection!!!! I am so proud of all four of my girls!”

The last few slides included videos of all the youngsters’ adorable stage moment, in which they all donned their beautiful dance outfits and shoes.

Although the Kardashian-Jenner children have the support from their parents, auntie Khloé goes all out with throwing parties for her daughter and cheering on her nieces and nephews.

On April 11, the blonde beauty threw True a huge Squishmallow kitty-themed birthday party one day before the kiddo’s actual birthday.

“I blinked and you are 4!” Khloé captioned an Instagram carousel post that month, which featured shots of True surrounded by countless pastel-colored balloons. “Happy 4th Birthday, my baby!!! I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time, watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me, sweet True. My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate.”

The epic bash stuck to the cat theme, as it included Squishmallow plush dolls for the kids as well as life-sized characters for them to dance with.

For True’s real birthday, her mama brought her to the Happiest Place on Earth the next day.

“This is True’s first time to Disneyland [sic],” the Hulu personality said in a video shared via her Instagram Stories. “And we’re going on It’s a Small World.”

Although she is a dedicated mom, Khloé has been dealing with the aftermath of her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, which was shown in the last two episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians. She shares True with the Chicago Bulls player.

Despite the difficult situation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has chosen to concentrate on her life with her daughter, which she clarified in a public comment on Friday, June 17, after Instagram fan account @kardashiansocial shared a screenshot from celebrity gossip account @deuxmoi that revealed a rumor that she was “seeing another NBA player.”

“Definitely NOT true!!!” Khloé commented that day. “I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes, but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while.”

It’s clear that Khloé isn’t letting anything get in her way of being a strong role model for her daughter.

