Khloé Kardashian reportedly changed her son Tatum’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson.

The Kardashians star, 38, initially legally gave her now-10-month-old son her last name after she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their son via surrogate in July 2022 but later changed it to Thompson, per TMZ. The outlet also reported that Tatum wasn’t Khloé’s son’s original name.

The exes also share daughter True Thompson together.

The news comes as a surprise to some fans because of Khloé and Tristan’s past relationship. Though he cheated on the Good American founder more than once throughout their on-and-off romance, the final straw came in December 2021 when a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed she had given birth to a son named Theo, whom she shares with the athlete, 32.

Hulu

While Tristan initially denied that he was the father, he later confirmed the positive paternity test results in January 2022 while also publicly apologizing to Khloé.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Tristan wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time for his ex. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

After his paternity scandal was revealed, the situation played out during season 2 of The Kardashians, with all of the family members reacting angrily toward the Los Angeles Lakers player. However, Khloé has recently made it clear that she has moved on from Tristan’s past mistakes and that they are maintaining an amicable coparenting relationship.

On March 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum paid tribute to the basketball star’s birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” she wrote. “You are truly the best father, brother [and] uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing and transformation [sic]. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy.”

Nevertheless, Khloé has also insisted that she and Tristan are not reconciling.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great,” she explained during an episode of her family’s Hulu series that aired on May 8. “Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. … I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it’s always about the kids because it’s so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life. It’s just not what I want.”