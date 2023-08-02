Ouch! Khloé Kardashian recently shared she never would have thought she needed a nose job — had she not heard Kris Jenner talking about her schnoz.

“She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around 9, I overheard my mom telling her friends I needed a nose job,” the reality star, 39, previously revealed. “I was shocked.” The cruel comment stuck with Khloé, who in 2021 confirmed she’d had rhinoplasty.

Always concerned with appearances, “Kris was not as sensitive as she could’ve been,” a source admits to Life & Style of the momager, 67. “Since having children of her own, Khloé’s realized how important it is to bolster their self-esteem. She’d never want her kids to feel insecure like she has.”