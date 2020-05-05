Go, True Thompson, go! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 5, to share some adorable clips of her 2-year-old daughter dancing while eating breakfast. “Feel it, mama, feel it!” KoKo, 35, encouraged.

True’s first meal of the day included some cheerios and milk, fruit, a muffin and ice water with orange slices. What a lucky little lady! Currently, Khloé, True and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, are quarantining together in California amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

While the Good American founder and NBA star, 29, ended their romantic relationship in 2019 as a result of Tristan’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, the proud parents are making it work.

“She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” a source exclusively told Life & Style ahead of True’s birthday party on April 12.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé maintains that her relationship with Tristan is strictly platonic. However, some members of her famous family think otherwise. “Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?” Scott Disick asked Kris Jenner during the April 30 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Oh, 100 percent,” Kris, 64, replied. “That’s what I said, but she says no,” Scott, 36, echoed. Even if KoKo and Tristan have supposedly been intimate, the Revenge Body host has no interest in a “reconciliation,” a second source told Life & Style.

“It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” the insider added. “She’s not looking to find another guy, coparenting with Tristan seems to be working out.”

In October 2019, Khloé told podcast host Jay Shetty she’s in “no rush” to start dating again. “I feel so good in my life and I don’t really need much else,” she assured, adding, “Something that I’m focusing on is just making sure to process everything. I think, especially in my family, we’re good at moving on. Like, we have very big, forgiving hearts. We just move on … but we don’t really talk about things that happened and I don’t really know if that’s healthy or not.”

We’re happy to see KoKo sticking to her guns. Keep it up, girl!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!