Khloé Kardashian is getting slammed by many of her followers after she shared photos of the extravagant display she put up to celebrate daughter True Thompson’s first day of kindergarten.

On Tuesday, August 29, Khloé, 39, took to Instagram with a series of photos honoring her daughter’s milestone. True, 5, could be seen standing in her school uniform in front of a large board designed to look like a sheet of white notebook paper, with “First Day of Kindergarten” written in huge lettering. The board was surrounded by an arch of purple, pink, orange, blue and yellow balloons in various sizes, as well as colorful fake pencils. In some photos, Khloé posed alongside True.

“Kindergarten,” Khloé captioned the post with colorful hearts. “For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! Next it will be prom.”

While some fans gushed over the sentimental post, many users could only focus on the “over the top” nature of the display.

“Always so over the top extra with this stuff. The thing is it’s cute and all but they will always have to keep it this level and above for these kids. Always. They’ll never know normal regular life. It’s sad actually,” one user commented.

“This is ridiculous, you love your kids through materialistic stuff … sad situation. Nurture your kids but at the same time teach them normalcy,” another person wrote.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“The Kardashians carrying the balloon arch industry on their backs,” one fan joked, poking fun at the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ frequent use of balloons at family celebrations.

Some users commented on the potential waste the balloons would create, while others suggested Khloé take the display to a local school for other children to use. On the other hand, some people defended Khloé.

“I love how people on here are telling you how to spend your money. It’s your money, spend it how you want and don’t feel you have to explain yourself to anyone. You can really tell Khloe loves her daughter. And her whole family,” one person wrote.

Khloé’s lavish celebrations for True and her son, Tatum Thompson, both shared with her on-again, off-again ex Tristan Thompson, are certainly nothing new. On July 28, Khloé hosted a massive space-themed party for Tatum’s first birthday, complete with moon and astronaut decorations, a detailed cake and, of course, lots of balloons.

Back in April, Khloé celebrated True’s fifth birthday with another lavish party, featuring a balloon octopus, dessert stations and personalized backpacks for the kids. The party seemingly received a shady response from Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan’s son Theo. On the same day as the party, Maralee took to Instagram with footage of her beach day with Theo.

“Happiness,” she captioned the clip. “It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary.”