Speaking out. Khloé Kardashian is shutting down the “Kardashians vs Blac Chyna” narrative and claimed her comment that she is niece Dream Kardashian’s “third parent” was “taken out of context.”

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express Dream and I are particularly close. My brother [Rob Kardashian] and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time,” Khloé, 39, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 13.

The Good American founder went on to explain that Dream and her daughter, True Thompson, are “best friends” and although they may spend the most time together, Khloé considers “all” of her nieces and nephews her “babies.”

“I’m sure the narrative of ‘The Kardashians VS Chyna’ is more fun to read about but there really is nothing anymore. We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy’s house, her daddy’s house or any family members house for that matter,” Khloé continued. “Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough.”

Khloé’s released her statement the same day she gushed over her relationship with Dream, whom Rob, 36, and Chyna, 35, welcomed in 2016, in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

During the July 13 episode, Scott Disick praised Khloé for being “somewhat of a coparent to Dream” while they were setting up for her butterfly-themed birthday party.

The reality star responded to the sweet sentiment, joking that she was “the third wheel – like most things in life.”

“Dream is one of my babies too just like all the rest of them and I absolutely love being a mom to people,” Khloé later said in a confessional. “I love mothering people, I don’t know if they like that or not, but it’s so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Last year, Khloé, Chyna battled Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner in a $100 million defamation lawsuit trial. Fans saw the legal battle play out in season 2 of The Kardashians, where the verdict was in favor of the A-list family.

Since then, Chyna and the Kardashian family have seemingly turned a new leaf.

The former Rob & Chyna star discussed Khloé’s relationship with Dream during a March interview with TMZ, while noting that she and Rob “share 50/50 custody.”

“Also, I can’t control if Khloe is watching Dream at Rob’s house. That’s when he has his daughter,” she said at the time. “But I will tell you this. When she’s [Dream] at home with mommy [Chyna] I’m 100% present there.”

Chyna’s interview happened days after she sported a ​T-shirt with Kim’s face on it during a “Why The Game Chose Me” podcast appearance.

“Oh, I love Dolce & Gabbana, whoever is doing their designs,” she said after being asked about her ensemble. “But I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim. She did a collaboration with Dolce, and I respect it. And that’s Dream’s auntie, so.”