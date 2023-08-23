There are serious perks when it comes to being an employee of a Kardashian family member. Khloé Kardashian‘s nanny Andreza Cooper showed off the jet set life she gets to lead when the Good American founder headed to Tuscany on Kylie Jenner‘s private jet for an Italian vacation with her kids, True Thompson, 5, and one-year-old son Tatum Thompson, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thomspon. They were joined by Kris Jenner, and Andreza was there to make sure the children were looked after while the family members — including Kylie — enjoyed the scenic landscapes. Andreza provided a behind-the-scenes look at her incredible Italian vacation in an August 22 Instagram video.

