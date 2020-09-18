Over it! Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann exclusively tells Life & Style trolls “just can’t shut up” after daughter Brielle Biermann posted a photo sitting on stepdad Kroy Biermann’s lap. The protective mom was “irritated” by the inappropriate responses.

“She was sitting on Kroy’s lap taking a picture, and there’s all [these] odd, strange comments. And she’s like, ‘He’s my dad.’ People are just flat out insane,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, explains in response to the snapshots of Kroy, 35, whom she married in 2011.

Courtesy Brielle Biermann/Instagram

On September 16, Brielle shared a series of photos from the former football player’s birthday celebration. “I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished,” the 23-year-old influencer captioned the post. “We had too much fun last night I forgot to post yesterday. Love love you, dad!”

The reality family was all smiles as they dined together at a restaurant, but the reality babe was met with rude comments. “Why you sitting on your momma husband lap?” someone questioned. Brielle responded, “Honestly [because] I had nowhere else to sit. We were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa. It was comedy.”

Another person wrote, “Tell me they haven’t hooked up,” to which the reality babe quipped, “Do you hook up with your dad?”

Luckily, Kim says her eldest daughter is “funny as hell” and usually lets the shade roll off her back. “Brielle just restricts people. That’s it. Deletes the comments and moves on,” explains Kim. “I don’t think she really goes in or replies as often as maybe I do sometimes.”

The Bravo family is no stranger to shade from followers. “I think people are f—king really bored … I’m so blown away by the comments that people actually write and say,” says the Dancing With the Stars alum. “But again, and I tell my girls this too, it’s a direct reflection of them. It has nothing to do with my life. I am who I am. I would never write a nasty comment to somebody.”

It sounds like the famous brood is going to keep living their best lives!

Don’t Be Tardy premieres with back-to-back episodes on Bravo on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 p.m. EST/PST.

Reporting by Katie Bruno