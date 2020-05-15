Courtesy of @kimkardashian/Instagram

Bonded for life! Kim Kardashian called nephew Mason Disick her “day one” with a sweet new selfie of the pair on Instagram on May 15.

The 10-year-old’s mama, Kourtney Kardashian, replied to the adorable post with a weary face emoji while aunt Khloé Kardashian wrote, “OMG, the BEST photo!!!!”

Despite being a family favorite, Kourt’s eldest child has been at the forefront of Kar-Jenner ~drama~ lately. Scott Disick‘s son and his aunt KoKo toilet papered the 41-year-old’s house on Mother’s Day eve in a hilarious practical joke.

“So I haven’t had this much excitement in months. This is what I come out to,” Kourtney said on her Instagram Stories while showing the damage to fans and followers on May 9. “This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover. It’s actually genius.”

A couple months prior, the almost pre-teen shocked the world when he jumped onto an Instagram Live session with fans on March 24 and spilled family tea, like that aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t dating.

“If Kylie and Travis’ relationship status was supposed to be secret, someone forgot to inform Mason,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Everyone [had] a good laugh about it.” The insider noted the big brother was given “a refresher course” on how to handle “family business” after the gab session.

MEGA

He also called beauty influencer Jeffree Star “spoiled AF” during a separate Instagram Live broadcast a week later — and his social media accounts were deleted as a result. “Mason sticks up for his family,” a separate source told the outlet at the time.

No matter what, Mase has quite a few fans in the fam — including grandma Kris Jenner. “She has such a soft spot for Mason, who made her a grandma. There will always be a special bond with him — the first!” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “He’s her ‘little prince,’ she calls him. Actually, he reminds her sometimes of Robert [Kardashian] Sr., which is actually really nice.”

Clearly, quarantine is making the heart grow fonder in the Kar-Jenner clan. We really love to see all this love!