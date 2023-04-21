A natural stunner! Fans praised Kim Kardashian for appearing makeup free in an unfiltered SKKN skincare campaign video.

The Kardashians star’s brand shared a clip via Instagram of her preparing for her beauty care regimen on Thursday, April 21.

“The secret to @kimkardashian’s dewy glam? Start with a luminous base using the technique she taught @mariodedivanovic: combine Face Cream and Oil Drops,” SKKN captioned the video.

In the clip, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic was seen filming Kim, 42, while she sat in a chair with no added glam.

“Hey guys, I have a special guest today. We’re going to do skin prep using SKKN and then a full glam,” he explained. “Alright guys, so we’re starting out with the skin toner. I’m applying this on Kim with a cotton pad, which is going to exfoliate her skin beautifully and get her ready for the rest of the skin prep.”

Next, the video took viewers through her skincare process as makeup artists tended to her bare skin to apply the brand’s toner for exfoliation.

Upon seeing the video, multiple fans took to the comments section of the company’s video.

“She looks gorgeous without makeup,” one Instagram user wrote. “She has amazing skin,” another chimed in, while countless others agreed that her natural skin looks incredible.

Though the makeup mogul rarely appears makeup free, this wasn’t the first time she’s gone without glam. In January, she shared a video via Instagram, promoting her beauty brand’s products in a tutorial video without any makeup on.

Previously, Kim opened up about how much she values proper skincare during an interview with Into the Gloss in February 2015.

“I have so many friends who don’t wear makeup and hardly ever do their hair,” she told the outlet. “I feel really blessed because I genuinely love the process of getting my hair and makeup done. Even beyond that, I just love to take care of my skin. I’m always researching different products, and I always try so many different things. I don’t just stick to one face wash or moisturizer.”

At the time, the KKW Beauty founder also pointed out that she “always need[s] a makeup wipe” to fully remove mascara and foundation.

“I used to just go on a flight, fall asleep in my makeup and not care,” she admitted at the time, before adding, “Now I really wash it off.”