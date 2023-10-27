Kim Kardashian is dealing with the fallout from mom-shamers after she lamented about how hard it was to be a single mother to the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The Skims founder, 43, revealed during the Thursday, October 26, episode of The Kardashians how she took a lot of heat when she appeared on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in May and talked about the difficulties of raising North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, on her own.

“I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent,” Kim explained during the Hulu episode, “And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say,” referring to the backlash she received.

“Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments,” Kim continued, admitting, “It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”

When Kim was on Jay’s May 22 podcast esisode, she got roasted after complaining about the hardships she went through raising her young brood and how it caused her to cry herself to sleep at night. “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be a more true statement. When you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on,” she stated.

“It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you,” she continued. “It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

“It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s–t, this f–king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” Kim explained, noting that it’s “really f–king hard” to be a mom of four.

Underneath the podcast’s YouTube comments section, fans ripped Kim for not disclosing that she has plenty of help. “She also talks as if she doesn’t have A FULL STAFF OF PEOPLE HELPING HER WTF,” one person wrote, while another added, “Kim has 4 nannies, one assigned to each kid. Motherhood is not hard. Nannies are raising her kids. She needs stop trying to act like she’s middle class.”