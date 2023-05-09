Some Bravo stars have shared their feelings on Kroy Biermann‘s decision to file for divorce from his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, after 11 years as a married couple.

News broke in May 2023 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had filed for divorce, noting that their relationship was “irretrievably broken,” in court documents obtained by Life & Style. Their date of separation was cited as April 30, 2023, and the court docs revealed that Kroy sought “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the four minor kids they share together, KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. Their eldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, are of legal age.

Prior to the divorce news, TMZ reported that the former couple owed $1.1 million — from the years 2013, 2017 and 2018 — of unpaid taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS. The outlet also reported that they owe $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid taxes from 2018.

This comes months after In Touch confirmed in October 2022 that Kim and Kroy were facing foreclosure on their Alpharetta, Georgia, house after failing to pay back a $300,000 on the property. In March 2023, In Touch confirmed that the property was going to be sold at auction “to the highest bidder for cash” with the Fulton County courthouse and Truist Bank overseeing the sale. However, in February of that same year, Entertainment Tonight reported that the property had been taken off auction with no further explanation as to why.

While the Don’t Be Tardy star and the former linebacker stayed quiet about the foreclosure news, a source told In Touch that Kim was “heartbroken” after losing her house.

“She’s a bragger at heart so this is super embarrassing for her,” the insider added in February 2023, noting that she had been “in denial” or “expecting a miracle” when it came to getting their home back.

“The saddest part is that Kim really loves her home,” the source also shared at the time. “She’s raised kids there, so she’s heartbroken more than anything.”

Amid the divorce and unpaid taxes news, some fellow Bravo stars have taken to social media and reacted — and not everyone shared words of encouragement. Scroll through the gallery to see which reality stars have reacted to the Kim and Kroy news.