Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Her 1st Met Gala: Gets Facial, Holds Hands With Travis During NYC Stroll and More

After years of watching her younger siblings attend the Met Gala, Kourtney Kardashian appears to be relishing every moment of getting ready to attend the event for the first time. All of her sisters and mom Kris Jenner are reported to be attending together, and Kourtney has given fans a glimpse of her preparation process.

Hours before the event was due to get underway on Monday, May 2, The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram Stories video getting a facial courtesy of New York-based esthetician Joanna Czech. She thanked the skincare expert in the post, writing how Joanna’s facials “make me happy.”

Earlier, Kourt shared several Instagram stories celebrating being in the Big Apple. She posted a photo of breakfast pastries and wrote, “Good morning, New York,” while showing off her black manicure. The Poosh founder also shared a photo outside of her hotel, featuring a horse-drawn handsome cab along with the gloomy Manhattan skyline.

Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker is in town with her and fans will soon find out if the pair make their Met Gala debut as a couple. The brunette beauty shared an Instagram stories video earlier in the morning holding hands while out for a stroll along the streets of New York.

The twosome just returned from a quick trip to Milan, Italy, where Kourtney could have been doing last-minute fittings for her very first Met Gala gown. The city is home to some of the world’s most prestigious luxury design houses, including Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Prada and more. The couple flew in on Wednesday, April 27, and arrived in New York on Sunday, May 1, one day ahead of the Met Gala.

Kourtney and Travis have had a stellar 2022 when it comes to prestigious red carpet events. The eldest Kardashian sister became the first in her family to attend the Oscars, as she and the Blink-182 drummer walked the red carpet at the March 27 ceremony. A week later, the pair hit up the 2022 Grammys.

At both events, the lovebirds couldn’t contain their passion, having hot and heavy makeout sessions in front of the wall of photographers that lined the arrivals carpet. Now it’s just a matter of hours before fans get to see if Kourtney and Travis bring that same heat to the coveted steps of the Met Gala.

Scroll down for photos of Kourtney prepping for the Met Gala.