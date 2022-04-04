Surprise! Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, attended the 2022 Grammy Awards, and their red carpet outfits looked stunning as ever.

The couple both wore all-black ensembles, even matching with coordinating sunglasses! They also, of course, didn’t fail to add in one of their signature PDA moments, as they shared some tongue while the cameras flashed.

Kourtney and Travis didn’t announce that they would show up to music’s biggest night, but just one week prior, the Poosh founder, 42, accompanied the Blink-182 drummer, 46, at the 2022 Oscars, as he performed for the Sunday, March 27, show. They both held hands as they graced the red carpet together. Kourtney wore a stunning, black, strapless dress while Travis rocked a classy all-black suit, complemented with sunglasses at the Academy Awards.

The dynamic duo have been one of Hollywood’s hottest pairs since they started dating in late 2020, making their romance Instagram-official in February 2021. After several PDA-packed months and fun adventures together, Travis popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California, in October 2021.

As for their upcoming nuptials, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on January 25 that Kourtney and Travis “want to get married as soon as possible.”

“Kourtney would rather change her plans and modify her expectations than wait any longer because she wants to be his wife,” the source said. “They are planning their future and want it to start now!”

Since the lovebirds are also parents to their respective children, they also want each other’s kids “involved” in their wedding, the insider added at the time. Kourtney shares Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and Travis shares Alabama and Landon Barker, in addition to stepdaughter, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Even though they prioritize their current children, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “All the Small Things” musician want to expand their family. Kourtney is even “looking at IVF” to get pregnant, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style on March 15.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” the source explained. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”

And as for how the Kardashian-Jenners and Travis’ families feel about it? The pair have the utmost support from their relatives, and they’re all “really excited for them,” the insider added.

“Both of them are certain it’s the right path, Kourt just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids and he’s been a model gentleman with her and Scott’s too, they just adore him,” the insider gushed. “It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one and they cannot wait.”

Scroll down to see red carpet photos of Kourtney and Travis.