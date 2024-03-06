Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
kristen stewart wears racy bodysuit sheer tights photos

Getty

Kristen Stewart Wears Revealing Bodysuit and Sheer Tights at ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Premiere [Photos]

Fashion & Beauty
Mar 6, 2024 11:21 am·
By
Picture

Dare to bare! Kristen Stewart showed some skin in her ensemble for the premiere of Love Lies Bleeding in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 5.

Kristen, 33, plays a reclusive gym owner in the movie, which is set in the 1980s. Her character comes from a crime family and falls for a rising bodybuilder, played by Katy O’Brian. Love Lies Bleeding opens theatrically in the United States on Friday, March 8.

Floral Print Blouse

Deal of the Day

Channel Boho Vibes for Spring in This Floral Blouse — On Sale Now! View Deal

Ahead of opening day, Kristen hit the red carpet with her costars and wore an outfit that definitely had fans talking!

Picture