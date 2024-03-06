kristen stewart wears racy bodysuit sheer tights photos

Dare to bare! Kristen Stewart showed some skin in her ensemble for the premiere of Love Lies Bleeding in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 5.

Kristen, 33, plays a reclusive gym owner in the movie, which is set in the 1980s. Her character comes from a crime family and falls for a rising bodybuilder, played by Katy O’Brian. Love Lies Bleeding opens theatrically in the United States on Friday, March 8.

Ahead of opening day, Kristen hit the red carpet with her costars and wore an outfit that definitely had fans talking!