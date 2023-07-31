Friends forever! Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are both famous in their own right, but fans love them as a duo. The longtime reality TV star and the influencer have been BFFs for more than a decade, and they never miss a chance to gush over their bond.

“Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13. She’s definitely my oldest friend,” Kylie explained during a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “We grew up together, we’ve been through so much together. She’s like a sister.”

Stassie agreed with Kylie, noting, “We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever. Literally, we’re going to move to a farm together and get married.”

That said, Kylie and Stassie are strictly platonic — even if they “always” make out. “The whole internet thinks Stass and I are dating now,” Kylie told her sister Kendall Jenner at the time, before adding, “A lot of best girlfriends do that.”

