Stormi Webster Giggles Over Funny Instagram Filter With Mom Kylie Jenner: ‘What Happened to My Face?’

Never a dull moment! Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, couldn’t stop giggling while she and her famous mom played with funny Instagram filters. “What happened to my face?” the adorable 2-year-old laughed on Monday, December 28.

In the clip, Stormi bounced around on Kylie’s bed as the filter worked its cartoonish magic. At one point, the toddler’s mouth and eyes were double the size! In a follow-up Instagram Story, the almost-billionaire, 23, shared a photo of Stormi using a baby Grinch filter. Clearly, it’s still Christmastime at Kylie’s house.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a big fan of Xmas — and even started decorating her $36 million California home a full month before the special holiday. “I am in full Christmas mode at my house,” Kylie boasted in an Instagram Story on November 12. “I am saying f—k Thanksgiving. We are going full Christmas.”

Of course, by December 25, the makeup mogul’s home looked like a true Winter wonderland with lots of sentimental touches. “This is our tree! All of these ornaments are Christopher Radko. My mom had a set of these [when I was] growing up,” Kylie detailed in a December 26 YouTube video, referring to her mom, Kris Jenner. “Every year we had the same tree — we had a green tree with all of these ornaments on here.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling went on to explain just how important tradition is to her. “My mom keeps everything,” Kylie said. “These are the elves I’ve had since I was born. I want Stormi to grow up with everything I grew up with.”

That said, there are certain things Stormi has that Kylie never did. In fact, the soon-to-be 3-year-old received the most magical Christmas present from her dad, Travis Scott. The “Goosebumps” rapper, 28, gifted Stormi a Cinderella carriage complete with five (!!!) Disney princess dresses.

Moreover, the magnificent design lights up at night and says “Princess Stormi” in the iconic Disney font on the front. Needless to say, Stormi is one lucky little lady!