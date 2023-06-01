Kylie Jenner seemed to dismiss lab safety protocols during a visit to her cosmetics company’s facility in Milan, Italy, shown on the Wednesday, May 31, episode of The Kardashians. She was previously called out by fans for not wearing a protective hairnet, gloves or mask in August 2022 videos and photos of a trip to the lab, which she had shared on social media at the time.

The scene on the Hulu series appears to have been shot during that visit to the lab, where she later defended herself to a cosmetics developer after showing in Instagram photos and a TikTok video where she documented her trip, as her hair and makeup were identical.

“So, we are in Milan for 24 hours to visit all of the makeup factories and check on new Kylie Cosmetics stuff coming that I am very excited about, and I wanted to take you guys along with me,” Kylie explained in the car ride to the facility in the August 3, 2022, TikTok video.

Kylie wore a lab coat but no other protective clothing as she was see picking up a spatula and wiping the contents to test on her hand before putting it back in a glass container. She also rubbed a power with her bare finger.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

At the time, fans commented about Kylie breaking health and sanitation protocols, which she clapped back at.

“I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner,” the Kylie Skin founder wrote via Instagram on August 4. “This picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility … That’s completely unacceptable, I agree. This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing.”

Cosmetics developer Kevin James Bennett then accused the reality star of “gaslighting her followers.”

“I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask … and disposable GLOVES,” Kevin wrote via Instagram, shortly after Kylie shared footage of herself visiting the Kylie Cosmetics laboratory in Milan.

“I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols,” he continued, adding, “Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.”

“No one is putting customers at risk!” Kylie responded before shaming Kevin for “spreading false information.”

A rep for Kylie did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.