Andy Cohen is revealing he got the Kardashian-Jenners to have a rare conversation about plastic surgery during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, but ultimately Kim Kardashian put the kibosh on fans ever getting to see it.

The Watch What Happens Live host was ultimately happy with the outcome, as the costars were initially reluctant about doing a reunion episode following the show’s series finale in June 2021. “I thought that the final product was really juicy. And as revealing as they’ve been, there was so much more,” Andy told Amanda Hirsch on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of her “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“And if there could ever be a director’s cut or my cut, I think people would be really surprised because we had very frank conversations about plastic surgery,” he revealed.

“There was a moment where I was grilling Kim, and she was being really PC, and then she finally said, ‘Look, we’re not going to use this, but I’m going to tell you right now.’ She told it to me straight,” he continued. While Amanda encouraged Andy to make a director’s cut with never before seen footage, he said there’s no chance of that happening.

“They own the tape, so it’s never going to be seen,” he said of the plastic surgery discussion.

Andy gave credit to Kim for helping make the reunion happen, which included her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick and mom Kris Jenner. “Kim and I kind of hatched that plan a little bit. She really helped me book them all,” the Bravolebrity recalled about the E! special.

It was the family matriarch who in the end had the most jitters about being grilled by Andy. “And then the morning of, I remember Kris was really nervous. And she was like, ‘Why did we agree to do this?'” he recalled.

The Kar-Jenners have famously remained tight-lipped about rumored plastic surgery and other cosmetic work over the years. But Andy did get one huge confession out of Khloé, as she admitted to getting rhinoplasty after being called out by fans for years over her “changing face.”

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” the Good American founer explained. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

“No one’s ever asked me,” she continued. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox,” Khloé added.