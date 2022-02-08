Kylie Jenner‘s hourglass figure is the envy of many, but she’s not in a hurry to get it back right away after giving birth to the baby boy she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2. “Kylie wants to get her body back in shape but is in no rush. She’ll hit the gym when she feels ready,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“She lost the baby weight pretty easily with Stormi, and isn’t freaking out about it,” the insider adds about how quickly the pounds fell away after Kylie, 24, gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018. Exactly one month later, Kylie was on Snapchat flaunting her flat tummy and trim waistline in a black crop top and bikini underwear, writing, “1 monthhhhhh,” to show off her snap-back.

After Stormi’s arrival, Kylie revealed in response to a fan’s tweet that she had gained 40 pounds while pregnant with her daughter. In an early April 2018 Snapchat video of freshly baked dinner rolls, the lip kit queen lamented, “I need to lose 20 pounds, but this just looks too good!” Kylie later explained that she got her flat tummy back because of healthier eating habits, telling fans in a March 2019 Instagram Live video, “Honestly, it’s all about diet for me.”

“I’m naturally just a really skinny person … like [sister] Kendall [Jenner], but not like Kendall — she’s naturally like, model status,” Kylie shared. “But, yeah, I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it went back to before Stormi until recently. And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet.”

“I really eat very crazy usually. Like whatever I want,” Kylie said of how she normally treats herself to foods that she loves. “Pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy. And I just kind of cut all of that out and have just been eating better. And I feel like that’s the trick for me, personally,” about how the baby weight came off.

Kylie then added, “And I also think after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create a child. Because I heard that from a lot of people. Like, it takes a full year … it really does, it really does. I definitely feel back to myself again.”

While expecting her son, Kylie shared with fans how she gave in to such pregnancy cravings as Krispy Kreme donuts, cheesecake, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and pancake breakfasts. Since she’s already experienced taking the baby weight off once before, Kylie knows what her body needs to get back in post-natal shape.