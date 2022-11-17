Milk money! Kylie Jenner has been blessing fans’ Instagram feeds with skin-baring posts for years and it’s not stopping any time soon. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, claimed she’s in a new era in which she should be exposing her chest and derriere freely.

During the trailer for the upcoming November 24 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie was in a wardrobe fitting for the 2022 Billboard Awards while trying on frisky outfits. One of which was the Balmain naked illusion dress she wore to the May event.

“I’m still a mom but these are the years that I’m supposed to be naked with my titties out ass out. F–k yeah,” she said during a confessional.

Kylie stunned on the BBMA red carpet while wearing the blue bodycon dress alongside boyfriend Travis Scott. The rare appearance together was a big night for the couple as the rapper was nominated for the Top Dance/Electronic award for the remix of his song “Goosebumps.” Their daughter, Stormi Webster, joined her parents at the award show while rocking an adorable one-shoulder dress.

While the night was a family affair for the A-listers, it was also Kylie’s third red carpet appearance since giving birth to her son, who was originally named Wolf, in February. Although her postpartum body was flawless, the Kylie Swim founder opened up about the difficulties of getting dressed up after having a baby.

Fans saw the Hulu star getting prepared for The Kardashians premiere, which was her first red carpet experience since welcoming baby No. 2.

“This is my first big red carpet since giving birth, so it’s a little stressful. I feel like I’m out of my comfort zone a little. I have been in my pajamas for the past nine months,” she said in a confessional during the October 27 episode. “But I’m actually feeling really good tonight. I think it’s going to be good.”

Kylie undoubtedly regained her confidence as she has since slayed in the hottest outfits made by fashion’s most cherished designers. She attended Paris Fashion Week in October and rocked differing styles from pantless bodysuits to sheer lace dresses.

Kim Kardashian swooned over her youngest sister in the comment section of her PFW Instagram posts, giving the ultimate stamp of approval.

“Love this look so much,” the SKIMS founder commented under Kylie’s September Instagram post, while Khloé Kardashian wrote, “Talk nasty to me.”

Since then, the businesswoman has stunned in daring pieces from designers like Mugler and has undoubtedly entered her fashion-girl era.