Styles come and go, but some looks seemingly stay forever. The bodysuit has become a staple in women’s closets and for good reason. They’re comfy (for the most part), they snatch the waist and they are styled in various ways. Celebrities often rock a sexy bodysuit during a night out on the town and even more commonly on stage during iconic performances.

Lizzo practically lives in a bodysuit when she’s on stage and is one of the most memorable stars to rock the fashion piece. From jamming on her flute to breaking out in top-notch twerk-alicious choreography, the ensemble not only makes sense for its functionality, but it shows off her voluptuous curves.

The “About Damn Time” artist wore a red, sexy lace bodysuit in the music video for her 2016 hit “Phone,” a look that undoubtedly had people tuning into the video. “I always wear bodysuits on stage but this specific bodysuit was so different and so sexy,” she told Glamour in 2017. “I was so intimidated by it at first, but I really, really, wanted a photo in it — so I took maybe 12 or 15 pictures.

Now, we can’t forget the most iconic bodysuit of them all. In 2013, Miley Cyrus entered her post-Disney phase and wore a mouse bodysuit while performing at the MTV Video Music Awards. The “Midnight Sky” singer stripped down to the exposed ensemble when she performed “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke, leaving viewers to talk about the act for years to come.

During a 2020 episode of her web series Bight Minded, Miley revealed that the look diminished her self confidence for years to come. “I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts,” she explained. “I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s–t — because after the VMAs — and I had on my cute new bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey,” she continued. “I was, like, just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad about myself that I did not wear a bikini for, like, two years.

Keep scrolling to see celebrities wearing sexy bodysuits!