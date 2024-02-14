Kylie Kelce couldn’t stand the pressure! The Philadelphia native revealed why she couldn’t bear to watch the 2024 Super Bowl ​while sitting in a private suite at the game.

“At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard. I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs,” Kylie, 31, wrote alongside a video shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 13.

However, the mom of three assured fans that she still knew what was happening during the big game and credited her friend Sarah King as being the “real MVP.”

“I was just watching [Sarah’s] reactions and that kept me in the loop,” Kylie added in the video clip ​of herself which showed her in the suite while Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” played.

Kylie, whose husband Jason Kelce plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been a diehard fan ​of the team for years. However, with the Eagles eliminated from the playoffs, she cheered for brother-in-law Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl. She recently received plenty of love from fans regarding her strict rule about not wearing any other NFL gear aside from her Eagles merch.

“I mean, I just can’t do it,” Kylie told For The Win ahead of Super Bowl 2024, adding, “I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever. But I won’t wear Chiefs stuff.”

She stuck to her guns ​at the Super Bowl, but Jason, 36, revealed that she supported Travis, 34, by wearing a shirt with his catchphrase “alright ​nah” emblazoned across the front underneath her outfit.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram

“Kylie refusing to show up in anything more supportive than a Cincinnati Bearcats shirt should be enough to give her the key to the city,” commented one X user on Kylie’s Super Bowl outfit.

Kylie has also ​been open about how she prefers to watch the games in person admitted that it doesn’t always include the lush private suite ​that the Kelces have access to during games.

“I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium,” Kylie told Spectrum News Kansas City on November 19, 2023, before the Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs the next day.

Even though Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance during that particular game, Kylie still felt like there would be a spotlight on the suite and said that it wasn’t her “cup of tea.”

“Travis has a lot of people who come to games, appropriately so. Everyone loves to support him. But it means that it’s a tight squeeze in there. It’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room’s rooting against you,” Kylie added.