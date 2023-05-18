Lady Gaga is being accused by fans of using Ozempic in response to a new video she shared.

The House of Gucci actress, 37, shared a clip via TikTok on Wednesday May 17, showing off her new makeup and dancing to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana.”

Though she looked flawless as always, many fans alleged that Gaga has jumped onto the Ozempic bandwagon with many other celebs.

“OZEMPIC QUEEN!!!!” one TikTok user commented. “The Ozempic, I’ve had enough,” another added. “What in the Ozempic?” a third chimed in.

Ozempic is a semaglutide and was designed for adults with type 2 diabetes. The weekly injectable medication reduces food cravings and makes a person feel fuller faster when they eat, providing long-term management for their weight.

Aside from the weight loss drug, countless social media followers pointed out that they didn’t recognize the “Born This Way” songstress from the clip, with several claiming that she looked like a doppelgänger.

“This looks like somebody who looks like Lady Gaga,” one person commented. “Why does she look like a Lady Gaga look-alike?” another asked, whereas a separate person went so far as to write, “Is this AI?”

Despite the skeptical comments, several fans came to the New York City native’s defense.

“Gaga has always been tiny idk why y’all think she took Ozempic [sic],” one person wrote, adding, “She could just be eating right LMAO.”

While Gaga has not publicly addressed the speculation regarding her latest TikTok video, she previously opened up about being bullied for her physical appearance. During a 2010 interview with Cosmopolitan for its cover issue, the “Telephone” artist recalled feeling insecure about her weight and face.

“I had a very big nose, very curly brown hair, and I was overweight. I got made fun of,” she told the publication.

One year later, Gaga revealed to Harper’s Bazaar her thoughts on going under the knife.

“I have never had plastic surgery, and there are many pop singers who have,” she told the outlet in 2011. “I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification.”

However, during an interview with Howard Stern in 2013, the “Poker Face” singer admitted she used to be “obsessed” with getting facial injections until a pal eventually stopped her.

“A photographer friend was like, ‘Gaga, I love you, but if you don’t stop injecting s—t in your face, I’m going to just kill you,’” the Emmy Award winner recalled.

Since the “Alejandro” artist has openly discussed her nose insecurity, her 2018 Oscar-winning film, A Star Is Born, features her character, Ally, pointing out the same self-esteem issue. While promoting the movie at the time, Gaga reflected on how she handled a situation when it was suggested for her to undergo rhinoplasty.

“Before my first single ever came out, it was suggested I get a nose job, but I said, ‘No.’ I love my Italian nose,” Gaga told the Mirror that year. “If people wanted me to look like a sexpot, I would look like the opposite.”

A rep for Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.