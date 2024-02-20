Lance Bass pokes fun at parenting mishaps online as he raises twins, son Alexander James and daughter Violet Betty, with husband Michael Turchin. The beloved boy bander discusses raising kids and exclusively reveals the “biggest lesson” he’s learned since becoming a parent with Life & Style.

“Life is fleeting! Everything and everyone moves so quickly. When I come home from a business trip after just a couple days, it feels like they look and act so much older,” the ‘NSync alum, 44, tells Life & Style. “I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned is to stay in the moment and not take any little thing for granted. Even the Sharpie mishaps.”

On February 6, Lance turned to humor after his son decided to give their house DIY renovations.

“Me and Michael practicing gentle parenting after Alexander sharpie-d his whole room and sister,” the text wrote over an Instagram video of the couple dancing and making silly poses. “From head to toe,” Lance captioned the post. “PS: Thanks for the parent pro tips on getting it off.”

Lance and Michael, 37, welcomed their twins via surrogate on October 13, 2021. The former pop star often boasts about his kids online and always makes sure to send them extra love on their birthday.

“Dear Alexander James & Violet Betty, We can’t believe it’s already been two years since you’ve come into this world and changed our lives forever. You’ve made parenthood an absolute dream, and every day, Dada and my love for you grows stronger,” Lance captioned his Instagram post on October 13, 2023, alongside a photo of the twins dressed up. “Happy 2nd birthday my baby dragons—may you soar through this life! Love, Baba & Dada PS: This is the exact moment Alexander kicked me in the cojones!”

“[Fatherhood is] incredible,” Lance told People in December 2023. “It’s like you don’t really understand how magical it is until you have the kid, and it’s amazing. They’ve just been so good to us, and so we were very lucky.”

The “It’s Gonna Be Me” musician revealed to the outlet that Alexander and Violet were almost fully potty trained before they turned two. “I could joke about having to change all those diapers, but they’re already almost fully potty-trained,” he continued. “[Michael] and I just wanted to see if we could get it done early, and they took to it. So, apparently I have brilliant babies.”

When Lance is off dad duty, he likes to participate in celebrity events – like the inaugural Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl in February during Super Bowl weekend.

“So many of my friends play Pickleball, so it’s about time I start playing!” he gushes to Life & Style. “The Smirnoff refreshments add a nice bonus – Can’t get enough of the Watermelon Lime flavor, although that is the team I’m on so I may be partially biased.”