If one star is the epitome of coffee-infused glam, it’s Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham. The fan-favorite actress has brought beloved characters to life, such as Lorelai Gilmore of Stars Hollow fame and Sarah Braverman in Parenthood, and has remained glowing and youthful over her decades in Hollywood.

Naturally, some fans have wondered if Lauren has turned to plastic surgery for her looks, but the actress has pretty much shot down the notion that she’s gone under the knife. Instead, she’s spoken candidly about aging in the spotlight and how she wishes people in Hollywood would be candid about their anti-aging habits.

“I’d thought about aging before, since I work in an industry obsessed with how people look,” Lauren surmised in an essay written for TIME in 2022. “I wish ‘everyone’ would just publish their activities to be studied in some sort of medical journal for aging actors. That way we could all distinguish between what’s real and what’s fake, what are the results of genetic blessings and what are the results of pricey doctor’s visits, and then decide for ourselves. Or at least let the secrets to success be publicly acknowledged somehow, like in the special credits at the end of a movie. ‘The producers would like to thank Restylane, Botox, Thermage, and the Brazilian Butt Lift.'”

She continued, “The me that looked my ‘best’ was a me that smoked, was underfed, ran high with anxiety, didn’t get enough sleep, and still never felt good enough. And gradually, whatever that machine was and whatever adrenaline was fueling it began to break down, and I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Clearly self-care looks the best on Lauren! Keep scrolling to see her transformation over the years.