Lauryn Hill brought the crowd to their knees while closing out the final evening of American Express Presents Carbone Beach on Sunday, May 7. After yet another exceptional evening of opulence, the Grammy-winning artist took the stage for a rare surprise performance, and the event was packed with stars in the crowd.

The American Express Presents Carbone Beach event returned for its second year during F1 Miami and proved to be nothing short of utter extravagance. The four-night Supper Club popped up on the sands of Miami Beach from Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, and was as over-the-top as the star-studded crowd it attracted.

Each night, the evening began with a lavish cocktail hour featuring drinks by Lobos Tequila, Belvedere Vodka and bubbles by Dom Perignon, along with the event’s signature 2,500-pound ice sculpture filled to the brim with caviar and other delicacies. Following the cocktail reception, guests were led to their dining tables where they enjoyed an extravagant four-course meal, which was curated by Chef Mario Carbone himself, serving signature dishes from his highly lauded Italian eatery. As soon as dinner commenced, the Supper Club ambiance transformed the energy in the room in preparation for the nightly surprise performers to take the stage.

During the first night, Major Food Group and American Express kicked off their race week celebrations with a special surprise performance by the legendary icon, Diana Ross. Guests swooned over her epic performance where she belted out hits, such as “I’m Coming Out,” “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Baby Love.” Celebrities in attendance that evening included: Future, Evan Ross, Alix Earle, Victor Cruz, Brendan Fallis and Drew Taggart.

For the second day, famed rapper Diddy made his surprise grand entrance on stage rapping to his popular throwback hit “Victory.” His mom was seen standing by the stage, showing her undeniable support as guests including Venus Williams, Stefon Diggs and Jen Selter were seen dancing and rapping along. After performing some more of his top hits, including “Bad Boys for Life,” “I Need a Girl,” “Been Around the World,” “Diddy” and “All About the Benjamins,” Diddy announced that he wasn’t the only surprise of the evening.

“Somebody coming to the stage from Brooklyn, New York,” Diddy proclaimed on stage before bringing out friend and fellow rapper, Fabolous. Together they performed “Make me Better” and “Say Aah” just before the third surprise guest got on stage: Busta Rhymes, who hyped up the crowd singing “Pass the Courvoisier,” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See Them” and “Look at Me Now.”

Before closing out the night’s epic performance, Diddy jumped onto the central dining table where all guests surrounded him as he sang “Mo Money, Mo Problems” while doing his signature Diddy Bop with a fellow guest who decided to jump on the table and start dancing with him.

That evening, several A-listers were spotted in the crowd, including Madelyn Cline, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Luis Fonsi, Mike Tyson, Madison Bailey, Angelo Baque, Nigel Sylvester, Damson Idris, Tommy and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Karreuche Tran, Mimi Cuttrell, Evan Ross, Lindsey Vonn, Mason Gooding, Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Mariah Linney, Amenah Soares, Maverick Carter, Emma Powell, designer Ronny Kobo, Dak Prescott, Nicole Tuck, June Ambrose, and Maryna Linchuk.

The third evening saw billionaires and all-star athletes descend on American Express Presents Carbone Beach. Power business couples Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and Nick and Jenna Arison were all seen cozying up together during the evening. Additional attendees included Sam Nazarian, Vito Schnabel, Harvey Spevak, Mayor Francis Suarez, Ken Griffin, Marcelo Claure, Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel.

After dinner, guests were treated to a surprise performance by Gipsy Kings, who performed chart-topping hits like “Bambelo,” “Volare” and their version of The Eagles’ “Hotel California.” Immediately following their Miami HEAT victorious playoff game, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent came by to celebrate their win and congratulate the Major Food Group team on another successful night of their four-night Supper Club. The group took over their own table in the back of the venue, and Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend, Diego Osorio, Corey Gamble and Mario Carbone joined before ending the night.

Finally, for the fourth evening, Major Food Group hosted the final night closing out their race week celebrations with a bang. The star-studded crowd included LL Cool J and his wife, Simone Smith, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden, Mike Tyson, Gary Vaynerchuk, Brandon Marshall, Steve Stout, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, RD Whittington, John Marley, Nicole Tuck, Lindsey Vonn, Nelson Peltz and wife Claudia Heffner Peltz, Kellyanne Conway, Richard “Rip” Hamilton, Karrueche Tran, Major Food Group cofounder Jeff Zalaznick and wife Ali Zalaznick, Major Food Group cofounder Mario Carbone, and Major Food Group COO Will Nazar.

Ending the full event was Hill, who gave a surprise special performance. Attendees went wild as Hill belted out her hits, such as “Ready or Not,” “That Thing,” “Doo Wop,” “Killing Me Softly” and more. Hill, who had many family members in the crowd to watch her performance, invited her son Josh up for a special moment where she praised his talent and treated guests to his own unique rendition of her hit song “Mr. Intentional.”

Hill gave the performance of the year over two decades following the debut of her hit album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.