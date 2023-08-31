Cancel OK
Levi Jed Murphy Plastic Surgery Transformation: Before, After Photos

Levi Jed Murphy/ Instagram (2)

TikTok Star Levi Jed Murphy Underwent 5 Cosmetic Procedures in 1 Day: Before and After Photos

Aug 31, 2023 2:42 pm·
By
Picture

Levi Jed Murphy became a TikTok star after sharing his hilarious reactions to other videos on the social media site, but his beauty also grabbed the attention of followers. The Manchester, England, native has undergone a handful of plastic surgery procedures over the years and has documented his journeys to healing.

The content creator went back under the knife in July 2023 to fix past “botched” surgeries and receive additional cosmetic enhancements.

“I am super happy with how it’s looking so far. she’s looking tight n right,” Levi wrote during a three-week post-operation Instagram post. “The 5 procedures I had done this time round were; facelift, deep temporal brow lift, buccal fat removal, chin/neck lipo and scar revision. sounds a lot but just gave me a more snatched face.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Levi Jed Murphy’s plastic surgery transformation.

Picture
