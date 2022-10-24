Congrats! Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Sam Cusick.

“We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” the professional dancer, 28, gushed via Instagram on Monday, October 24, revealing her due date is in May 2023. The couple, who wed in June 2015, are also parents to 23-month-old daughter Sage.

Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

The Movement Club founder called her second pregnancy “overwhelmingly awesome” and was “really excited” to share the big news with fans. “It’s been fun because it’s been our little secret for a while,” she told Women’s Health.

Luckily, Sam, 28, and Lindsay’s daughter has already proven that she’s going to be a great big sister. “Two of my sisters [Brynley and Jensen] just had babies, and the love and excitement that Sage shows for them has made me so excited to have another of our own,” Lindsay said of her toddler. “Because she is obsessed with babies. She’s so good with them. I know she’s going to be the best big sister.”

The dancer has been very open about her journey to conceive her second child. In August, she confirmed via her YouTube channel that she and Sam were “currently trying to get pregnant.”

“So for everyone asking about that, it’s happening,” she said on “The Arnold Sisters” channel, which she hosts with her three sisters. “It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us.”

Later that month, Lindsay shared with her social media followers the devastating moment when she experienced a false positive pregnancy test. “When you get a positive pregnancy test and then you start your [red blood drop emoji] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way,” she captioned a video of her crying via TikTok.

The influencer acknowledged it’s “so hard” being vulnerable about her fertility on social media but hoped to bring “comfort” to others in an effort to show “we’re not alone.”

“Up until about a couple [of] years ago, no one discussed it, and it makes you feel shame and like something is wrong with you — and there isn’t,” she explained on HollywoodLife’s podcast in September. “Everybody goes through it in our own different ways. I was definitely scared to post it. Like, should I not be talking about this personal stuff? But I’m glad that I did.”