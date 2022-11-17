Actress Lindsay Lohan has been in the spotlight since she was a child, and as she reached her adult years, the Mean Girls star became a red carpet staple for daring braless gowns.

After making her movie comeback in Netflix’s 2022 holiday film Falling for Christmas, Lindsay’s style has becom a bit more conservative, but she’s got quite a collection of film premiere outfits and daring fashion choices.

The Canyons actress even tried her hand as a designer in 2009 as the artistic director of French luxury label Emanuel Ungaro. Unfortunately, her debut collection was not well received, but the looks that were described as “disappointing” and “tasteless” by Vogue are now seeing a resurgence on runways today.

“I do miss being involved in the fashion scene,” Lindsay told Who What Wear in a November 2022 interview. “It’s funny … I got so much backlash for putting nipple tassels on the girls on the runway, and now, everyone does that, or they’re not wearing anything, and I’m like, ‘That’s not fair!’” she added with a laugh.

Lindsay took a break from work in 2014 and moved to Dubai. “I found it to be a sacred space for me. I could do my own thing, and nobody bothered me,” she explained to the publication, as paparazzi are illegal and privacy is highly valued in the United Arab Emirates.

The “Rumors” singer then started a new career as a club owner in Mykonos, Greece, which was documented in her 2019 MTV series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, but she’s finally back in the movie industry after her long hiatus. Lindsay signed a two-picture deal with Netflix that was revealed by Variety in May 2021.

“It’s hard to explain the rush of happiness that I got because I hadn’t done a movie in so long,” she confessed, admitting she became “a little panicked” about production leaks. “You want your movie to be kept under wraps because you don’t want scrutiny on it even before it’s finished.”

Netflix confirmed the deal in March 2022, while revealing the details of Falling for Christmas.

“I wanted to do something where people felt like I hadn’t left,” she told the outlet about why she chose to do a holiday movie. “You know a lot of people say ‘comeback’ and stuff, and that puts a lot of pressure on the situation, and I’m not one that wants that attention.”

Scroll down for Lindsay’s most memorable braless looks over the years.