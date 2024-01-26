So not fetch! After supporting the new Mean Girls musical film, Lindsay Lohan was “very hurt and disappointed” by a joke that the movie makes at her expense, a rep for the actress, 37, stated. In the flick, Megan Thee Stallion declares, “Y2K fire crotch is back!,” as she references the main character’s talent show outfit. Oil heir Brandon Davis famously called Lindsay a “fire crotch” in a 2006 rant that was captured on video, and the cruel nickname stuck. A source claims Lindsay, who filmed a small cameo for the movie and even attended the NYC premiere in January, feels betrayed by screenplay writer Tina Fey. “Tina knows how huge the fan base is around Lindsay and Mean Girls. For her to include an ugly, derogatory nickname that Lindsay was given when she was struggling with fame is just hurtful,” the source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Tina explained that it was a pop culture moment that made sense to put into the movie, but Lindsay says it’s a slap in the face because she has completely turned her life around.” Now, the star reportedly wants the line taken out of the film altogether. “For Tina to put in a cheap joke at Lindsay’s expense, it just hit below the belt,” says the source. “She regrets helping Tina promote the movie.”