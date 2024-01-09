Lindsay Lohan attended the premiere of the new Mean Girls movie in New York City on Monday, January 8. The red carpet event came less than six months after the actress gave birth to baby No. 1 in July 2023.

The original Mean Girls star, 37, looked incredible at the premiere. She wore a black dress with midsection cutouts and a sparkly belt around her waist. The gown also opened up in the back and featured a small slit in the center.

For her beauty look, Lindsay had her hair styled in glamorous loose waves and parted to the side. She rocked dark eye makeup and added a glowing contour to her porcelain skin. The new mom was all smiles as she posed for photos with cast members from the movie.

Getty

While Lindsay was in NYC for the event, she currently resides in Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their son, Luai. Lindsay married Bader, 37, in 2022, and announced that she was pregnant in March 2023.

While on the red carpet for a rare night out, she dished about life as a new mom. “I mean, it’s the biggest blessing in the world,” Lindsay told Access Hollywood. “Me and my husband are just enjoying every second and savoring every moment.”

Getty

The Mean Girls premiere allowed Lindsay to reunite with Tina Fey, who wrote and starred in the original film from 2004. She also wrote the adaptation and will reprise her role as Ms. Norbury in the movie.

In the original film, Lindsay played Cady Heron, starring alongside Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. While none of the other ladies were at the premiere of the new movie, which is an adaptation of a Broadway musical, Amanda, 38, and Lacey, 41, both joined Lindsay in a commercial for Walmart that debuted in November 2023.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” Lindsay gushed at the time. “It was great catching up with everyone.”

Rachel, 45, skipped the reunion. “I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she shared. “A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also, I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.