This ad is so fetch. Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunited for a totally grool Mean Girls Walmart commercial for the holidays.

Lindsay, 37, reprised her role as Cady Heron, now a guidance counselor at North Shore High School. Meanwhile, Amanda, 37, returned as Karen Smith, who used her rain-detecting talent as a news anchor. Lacey, 41, came back as Gretchen Wieners, who has taken over for Amy Poehler’s Mrs. George as North Shore’s resident “cool mom.”

“At North Shore, some things never change,” Lindsay said in a voiceover in the video, which debuted on Wednesday, November 1. “On Wednesdays, we still wear pink.”

“Get in sweetie, we’re going shopping!” Gretchen told her daughter and her friends, who appear to be the latest group of Plastics at school. The back license plate of Gretchen’s car even has a nod to her status as the daughter of the Toaster Strudel inventor with “STRUDLGRL.”

Elsewhere in the video, Gretchen filmed her daughter’s “fetch” TikToks, only to once again be told that fetch is “still not gonna happen.” Not all of Cady’s students think she’s “grool,” but one says she “saw Ms. Heron buy Apple Airpods and Legos, so I bought Apple Airpods and Legos.”

The commercial ended with the former Plastics sitting in the auditorium for another North Shore Winter Talent Show, where Gretchen’s daughter and her friends performed “Jingle Bell Rock.”

“While girl world was at peace, deal world was just getting started,” Lindsay’s voiceover concluded.

Unfortunately, Rachel McAdams’ Regina George did not make an appearance. However, fans will recognize a few other Mean Girls alums, including Daniel Franzese’s Damian and Rajiv Surendra’s Kevin Gnapoor.

In a statement to E! News about the mini Mean Girls reunion, Lindsay said, “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone.”

Lacey added, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again.”

The commercial comes just five months after Lindsay welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” Lindsay’s rep told Life & Style in a statement on July 17.

The ad also arrives less than one year after Lindsay returned to acting in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, which premiered in November 2022. She’s set to star in another romance movie called Irish Wish next year.

“I’m not gonna stop doing rom-coms. I just finished one, and I’ll be doing probably another one very soon,” she told Vogue of her return at the time. “But I want to stretch into something based on a true story, or maybe producing or directing something. Thrillers or action [films] are two things I’ve still not been [able] to do, and I would love to really dive into that.”