On October 3, he asked her what day it was. Since its release in 2004, fans of Mean Girls have been celebrating the cult classic film every year on October 3, dubbed Mean Girls Day. The movie gave Amanda Seyfried her big screen debut, brought Rachel McAdams her big break and established Lindsay Lohan as a Hollywood icon.
So, what is the cast of Mean Girls up to now? Keep scrolling for the latest updates on the stars.
She played the infamous popular girl Regina George, but Rachel’s talents were much more than fetch. Since her queen bee moment, Rachel has gone on to solve crimes in Sherlock Holmes and be swept off her feet by Channing Tatum in The Vow. Some of her more recent projects include Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Rachel began dating screenwriter Jamie Linden in 2016, and the couple share a son and a daughter. They have kept their personal life private.
Lindsay Lohan
Arguably Lindsay’s best role to date, the actress stole our hearts as new girl turned queen bee Cady Heron. Since Mean Girls’ 2004 release, Lindsay has definitely kept our attention, although not always for the best reasons. Her legal troubles and arrests made her a prominent face in tabloids until 2013. After a years-long hiatus from acting, Lindsay returned to film to star in Netflix’s Christmas flick Falling For Christmas.
Lacey, who played plastic Gretchen Weiners, now lends her talent to animated projects like Young Justice, Robot Chicken, Generator Rex and Harriet the Spy. Although she’s had fun making her voice heard in cartoons, Lacey has noticeably missed the Channing Tatum train a few times. Fun fact: Former plastics Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried have both starred opposite Mr. Tatum, in the films The Vow and Dear John, respectively. Hopefully Lacey’s turn is soon!
Lacey married boyfriend David Nehdar in 2013. They welcomed a daughter named Julia in 2016.
Amanda Seyfried
It actually is really hard to believe that this A-list actress once played Regina George’s ditzy sidekick, Karen Smith. Now a bona fide star who has received praise for her work in the Academy Award-nominated Les Misérables, Amanda’s career is light years away from her Mean Girls peers. It’s no secret the girl can sing, so we would only be so lucky if she showed off her vocal chops in a stage version of the cult classic. In 2022, Time named Amanda one of the 100 most influential people in the world!
Amanda married Thomas Sadoski in 2017. They now have two children, a daughter and a son.
Diego Klattenhoff
Did you know that Homeland's Mike Farber is the same guy who played Shane in Mean Girls? We couldn't believe it, either! It's been almost ten years since Mean Girls’ release and this actor has come such a long way. From landing a role in everyone’s favorite teen flick to playing a major role on everyone’s current TV obsession, Diego's doing great!
Neil Flynn
Neil was lucky enough to play the part of Lindsay Lohan’s dad, but the actor later found a home on ABC’s The Middle, playing the role of dad once more. Since The Middle ended, Neil has starred in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Unexpected and more.
Amy Poehler
She played the part of fun mom Mrs. George, but now, Amy is a fun mom in real life, too! The SNL alumna is the proud parent of sons Archie and Abel. In addition to being a full-time mom, Amy starred in the comedy series Parks and Recreation and penned a memoir called Yes Please.
Tim Meadows
Tim played peacemaker high school principal Mr. Duvall and reprised the role in 2011’s Mean Girls 2. Besides Mean Girls’ second installment, the actor has kept busy with plenty of projects including stints on 30 Rock and Suburgatory. Most recently, he starred in The Goldbergs as John Glascott. Tim also has two kids with his ex-wife, Michelle Taylor.
Ana Gasteyer
Since playing LiLo’s mom in Mean Girls, the former SNL cast member has found steady work as Sheila Shay on ABC’s Suburgatory and other movie projects. She currently stars as Katherine in American Auto. Ana and husband Charlie McKittrick share two kids.
Daniel Franzese
He played Janis Ian’s flamboyant sidekick, Damian, in Mean Girls. Since then, the actor has focused his talent on indie projects and short films like Ring! Ring! Ring! and Playing With Dolls. Daniel also hosts a weekly podcast called “Yass, Jesus!”
Lizzy Caplan
She played the odd girl out as quirky Janis Ian. Now, the actress has ditched the heavy eyeliner and all black outfits to play parts in shows like New Girl and in movies like Bachelorette. More recently, Lizzy starred in the Paramount+ reimagining of Fatal Attraction. She married Tom Riley and 2017, and they welcomed a son in 2021.
Jonathan Bennett
Most of us had a minor—if not major—crush on Aaron Samuels. Jonathan, who who played the super-charming character and Cady’s dream guy, has since starred in other teen flicks including Cheaper By the Dozen 2 and Lovewrecked with Amanda Bynes. He’s also become a Food Network host on shows like Cupcake Wars, Halloween Wars and Food Network’s Battle of the Decades.
Jonathan married Celebrity Page host Jaymes Vaughan in March 2022.
Tina Fey
Last, but certainly not least: Tina! It’s no surprise that this funny lady is the brains behind the genius of Mean Girls. After writing and starring in the film, Tina went on to star in 30 Rock, Soul, Only Murders in the Building, Mulligan and more. She also wrote an autobiography called Bossypants in 2011.
Tina married Jeff Richmond in 2001, and they share two daughters.