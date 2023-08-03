Leave it to Lindsay Lohan to add a classic Mean Girls reference anytime, anywhere! The actress stunned in a green crop top while showing off her postpartum body in a new photo just weeks after giving birth to her first child.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now recovery,” Lindsay, 37, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 2. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!

With a nod to her mega successful 2004 comedy film, Lindsay concluded her caption by writing, “My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.” The line was a reference to Amy Poehler’s scene from the movie when she tells Lindsay’s character, Cady Heron, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

Several close friends including Paris Hilton and Julia Fox swarmed the comments section of Lindsay’s post to congratulate her on welcoming her baby with husband Bader Shammas. Even Lindsay’s Parent Trap costar Lisa Ann Walter commented a supportive note for the new mother.

“You look so fit and healthy and gorgeous!” Lisa, 60, wrote before adding, “Awwwww that little man had made you even more beautiful.”

Though she didn’t publicly announce the news, Life & Style confirmed that Lindsay gave birth to her and Bader’s son on July 17.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” Lindsay’s rep told Life & Style in a statement that day. “The family is over the moon in love.”

Four months prior, Lindsay and Bader announced they were expecting their child by sharing a photo of a baby onesie to Instagram on March 14, with the caption, “Coming soon … We are blessed and excited!” Lindsay also followed up about the road to motherhood in a statement to Life & Style, gushing, “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

The new parents were first linked together in 2020 after meeting in Dubai. Nearly two years later, Lindsay and Bader got married in April 2022 in a private wedding ceremony. Previously, Lindsay opened up about her decision to move out of the United States to live a more quiet life away from the glitz, glam and fame of Hollywood.

“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai,” she explained in an interview that month. “I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm. I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal [in Dubai]. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

Since she was used to juggling multiple film acting roles and other gigs, Lindsay noted that her new lifestyle taught her how to “say ‘no’” to a busier schedule and to choose “the things that [she wants] to do, wisely, for [her] first.”