He’s here! Lindsay Lohan’s first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, has arrived. The couple picked out a name for their baby boy that will have you saying “so fetch!” Keep scrolling to learn Lindsay and Bader’s son’s name and what it means.

What Did Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Name Their Baby Boy?

Lindsay’s rep confirmed to Life & Style on July 17, 2023, that the Mean Girls star had given birth, revealing the baby’s name in their statement.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” the statement read.

What Does the Name Luai Mean?

Luai (pronounced loo-ey) is of Arabic origin and means “shield” or “protector,” according to Nameberry. Additionally, NamesLook notes that the name can also mean “steady,” “strong” and “flag.”

As for Luai’s last name, he will go by Shammas, like his father. A source told Us Weekly in June 2023 that Lindsay was sure about this decision.

“Lindsay is traditional and it’s even more exciting because she now has an even greater bond with her husband because their son will carry his last name,” the source said.

Lindsay gave birth to Luai in Dubai, where she met her husband after she moved there nearly a decade ago to escape American celebrity culture. Privacy laws in Dubai have made paparazzi illegal, giving Lindsay an escape from the public scrutiny she once received in the U.S. She told Allure in June that she fell in love with the city and didn’t want to leave. It makes perfect sense that she chose a name for her baby with roots in her new home.

“Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it’s the same thing every day,” she described life in Dubai. “But I love it. I really love structure because I don’t think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

When Did Lindsay Lohan Announce Her Pregnancy?

Lindsay and Bader, whom she married in April 2022, announced their pregnancy via Instagram in March 2023. The simple photo showed a white baby onesie with “coming soon …” written on the front.

“We are blessed and excited!” Lindsay wrote in the caption.

Does Lindsay Lohan Want More Kids?

Lindsay and Bader might not stop at Luai. Us Weekly’s source revealed that Lindsay “definitely wants” a big family.

“She has always said she wants to have three or four kids,” the source said.