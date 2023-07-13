A firstborn’s dream! Lindsay Lohan gave fans a glimpse at her future baby’s beach-themed nursery while showing off her growing belly.

“So excited to show you my nursery [and] the collection I designed with @nestigbaby!” Lindsay, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 12, alongside several pictures of the bedroom. “Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful. I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery — everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!”

In her carousel post, Lindsay wore a beautiful white maxi dress while she posed for the camera in front of a baby crib. Beside the small crib was a stuffed teddy bear and wallpaper that featured a backdrop of the ocean with a sailboat and the sun. In a separate snapshot, the full nursery could be seen with a small baby mobile hanging above the crib and a fuzzy white carpet on the floor, establishing a serene vibe to the bedroom.

Three months earlier, Lindsay shared photos from her baby shower via Instagram. The event appeared to be low-key with a few pals by Lindsay’s side as she posed for pictures in a stunning orange fringe sundress.

Lindsay has been embracing the journey to motherhood since she announced that she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Bader Shammas, on March 14 via Instagram.

“Coming soon…” she captioned a post with a baby onesie in full view. “We are blessed and excited!”

The happy couple and soon-to-be parents privately tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for around two years.

Courtesy of Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Previously, Lindsay notably stayed out of the spotlight for several years following her childhood star days, being the face of hit films such as Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. However, she stepped back into the public eye when she was starred in Netflix’s 2022 rom-com Falling for Christmas.

Nevertheless, Lindsay prefers to keep her personal life to herself most of the time. While speaking with Vogue in April 2022, Lindsay explained the reason why she chose to move to Dubai, where she met and fell in love with Bader.

“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm,” Lindsay explained while comparing new new lifestyle to the pressure that comes with Hollywood. “I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal [in Dubai]. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

After learning how to “really appreciate” her personal time away from work, Lindsay noted that she embraced a different mindset.

“Instead of just going, going, going, [I learned] to say ‘no,’” she added. “And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first.”