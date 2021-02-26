She’s funny and rich! Parks and Rec alum Amy Poehler has been in the industry for over 20 years — so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her net worth is absolutely bonkers. The comedy legend is estimated to be worth a whopping $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did she rake in so much cash over the years? Here’s a breakdown.

Amy Is a Comedy A-Lister

The comedian got her big break when she was selected to join the cast of Saturday Night Live as a featured performer in 2001. She was so well-liked on the variety series, she was promoted to a full-time cast member during her first season. She is possibly most known for her time co-anchoring the Weekend Update segment with costar and friend Tina Fey. Amy left the series in late 2008.

From there, she went on to star in Parks and Recreation in 2009. The hit show ran for 125 episodes and concluded in 2015.

In 2018, she produced a crafting competition series titled Making It, which she hosted alongside fellow Parks and Rec alum Nick Offerman. The show had a second season in 2019 and has since been renewed.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

In 2019, she made her directorial debut with the Netflix film Wine Country, which she also starred in alongside SNL alums Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Tina Fey. She is also directing Moxie for Netflix, which is set to debut in 2021.

Over the years, she has had iconic roles in many films, including Mean Girls, Inside Out, Baby Mama, Wet Hot American Summer and Blades of Glory. Amy was also a producer on several TV hits, including Broad City, Russian Doll, Parks and Rec and Difficult People.

Amy Cofounded Upright Citizens Brigade

In 1990, the comic cofounded Upright Citizens Bridgade — a sketch comedy and improv troupe in Chicago — alongside Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, Matt Walsh, Adam McKay, Rick Roman, Horatio Sanz and Drew Franklin. The group relocated to New York City in 1996, where they began offering improv training and performing shows.

The UCB headquarters became a mainstay in the NYC comedy scene and a first destination for improv lovers to train. In 2011, the group opened another UCB theatre in NYC’s Lower East Side. The theatre permanently closed in 2019. In April 2020, the original UCB theatre that first opened in 1996 shut down operations for good.

The famous comedy troupe currently only has training locations in Los Angeles with no plans to return to New York.

Amy Is an Author

The improv comic’s book Yes Please!, a memoir about her life featuring true stories and funny anecdotes, in 2014.

Amy Owns Property

The author owns a home in Los Angeles where she lives with her two sons, Archie and Abel, whom she shares with her ex-husband, actor Will Arnett. However, not much else is known about the property due to Amy’s immense privacy.

In 2007 and 2010, Amy and Will purchased two condo units in the West Village in New York City for $8 million total. In 2017, she paid him $6.49 million to buy him out of the properties.