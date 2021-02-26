Proud parents! Amy Poehler and Will Arnett share kids Archie and Abel Arnett. Although they divorced in 2012, the actors have remained extremely amicable and supportive coparents to their sons.

The Parks and Recreation actress met the BoJack Horseman star in 1996, and they began dating soon after. After many years together, they got married in 2003. Amy gave birth to their oldest son, Archie, in 2008 and Abel was born two years later in 2010. The Hollywood couple sadly split two years later.

“They drifted apart, like a lot of couples do, but there’s no malice in the split, nor was anyone else involved,” a source told Radar Online at the time about Amy and Will’s uncoupling.

The Baby Mama actress confirmed they were on friendly terms in her 2014 book, Yes Please! The Massachusetts native said she didn’t think “a ten-year marriage constitutes failure.” She also gushed over how “proud” she is of Will and is “beyond grateful he is their father.”

That being said, their breakup came with a lot of pain. Will said comments and public speculation about his divorce from Amy took him “a long time to get over” during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in February 2020.

“I’ll say this, somebody actually tagged me on Twitter — a beat reporter for a Minnesota TV station — saying like, ‘I don’t know about you guys, but I’m Team Amy.’ And I wanted to respond and go, ‘We’re human beings in a relationship, and our relationship fell apart. It’s really sad,” the Arrested Development star said. “It’s heartbreaking. We have two kids, and this is not some f—king game. What are you talking about? You have no f—king clue what our experience is.’”

The former couple shocked fans in 2020 when they appeared side-by-side together for an appearance on a Canadian television special called Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble. This made some fans speculate they were quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it’s unclear what their exact living situation was, the pair have seemingly moved on for good. Will has been dating Alessandra Brawn, the former CEO of clothing brand Chapel, since 2019. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Alexander, in May 2020.

As for Amy, she dated Nick Kroll from 2013 to 2015 and has not publicly dated anyone in recent years.