Get in, loser! The Mean Girls musical movie, based on the 2004 comedy and 2018 Broadway musical of the same name, is almost here. In 2024, the cult classic film returns with a musical twist and new cast members that are sure to give the original Plastics a run for their money.

When Is the Release Date for the ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Remake?

Mean Girls arrives in theaters on January 12, 2024 — just a few months shy of the original film’s 20th anniversary. The musical remake comes from Paramount Pictures, so it’s likely to be streaming on Paramount+ in the future, but a streaming date has not yet been announced.

Who Is in the ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie Cast?

The Mean Girls remake will see the return of Tina Fey and Tim Meadows in their original roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall. As for the Plastics, fans can expect to see some new faces. Regina George, originally played by Rachel McAdams, will be taken over by Reneé Rapp. She has the experience for the role, however, as Reneé starred as Regina in the Broadway production.

Meanwhile, Bebe Wood has been cast as Gretchen Wieners (originally played by Lacey Chabert), and Avantika Vandanapu will take over for Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith. Angourie Rice has big shoes to fill as Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron, but she’s up for the challenge.

The rest of the Mean Girls musical movie cast includes Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis Sarkisian, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, Mahi Alam as Kevin Gnapoor and Connor Ratliff as Mr. Rapp.

There have been rumors that Lindsay, Amanda, Rachel and Lacey could make surprise cameos in the film, but that remains unconfirmed.

Is There a Trailer for the ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Remake?

Like the original movie and Broadway musical, the Mean Girls remake will follow Cady, a former homeschool student from Africa, as she heads to public school for the first time. When North Shore High School queen bee Regina and her sidekicks, Karen and Gretchen — collectively known as the Plastics — take Cady under their wing, Cady devises a plot with new friends Janis and Damian to take the Plastics down for good. However, Cady finds herself sucked into the world of popularity and loses sight of their goal.

The trailer features a modern take on many of the iconic scenes from the original film, including the Plastics’ talent show dance to “Jingle Bell Rock,” the reveal of the Burn Book, the Halloween party with Cady’s zombie bride costume and more. In addition to the homages to Mean Girls (2004), it seems the remake will bring brand new iconic one-liners and moments never before seen on the big screen. It’s going to be so fetch.