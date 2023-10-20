Bravo dropped a sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 premiere, and they included a major OMG moment by revealing a screenshot of Lisa Rinna’s resignation email.

At the end of the seven-minute video, castmates Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke reunited at a wellness retreat hosted by Dorit Kemsley. Erika, 52, was one of the last women to arrive at the event and admitted that she felt uncomfortable in the group setting.

“I come to the retreat feeling two things. One, I knew I was vicious at the time. Two, I was also protecting myself and I had to stick up for myself. So, I am walking in like a man of my own island. My friend is gone,” she said in a confessional in regard to Lisa, 60, before an image of her resignation email appeared on the screen.

“I will not be renewing my contract, and I will not be coming back to RHOBH,” the letter addressed to an NBCUniversal email on September 10, 2022, read. “Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa.”

Bravo/ YouTube

Lisa has yet to respond to her email being included in the new season as of publication.

The Days of Our Lives actress didn’t leave the RHOBH cast on the best of terms during season 12 and became enemies with BFF Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton. That being said, Lisa didn’t announce her departure from the Bravo show until three months after filming the season reunion in September 2022. When she did reveal the shocking news, though, she seemingly was in good spirits about her decision.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Lisa said in a statement to Life & Style on January 5. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” The Rinna Beauty founder explained that she thoroughly took the “time to weigh her current options and business obligations” before officially saying goodbye to her seven-season gig.

Lisa addressed her exit for the first time on January 15 since announcing the news, admitting she “had a tough year.”

“I never think, ‘Oh wow. It’s just such a rough year, and I’ll never be able to handle it again.’ I can always come back and handle something,” she told Interview at the time. “But something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what’s going on in the world, and it’s reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives. And I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me.”